Oboe is the world’s first generalized AI-powered learning platform. Oboe lets anyone instantly create educational courses to learn about any topic in a more personalized, efficient, and fun way than ever before.
EducationArtificial IntelligenceOnline Learning
Nir Zicherman
Maker
📌
Hello, Product Hunt Community! This is Nir Zicherman, CEO of Oboe. A while back, my cofounder Michael Mignano and I launched our first company, Anchor, right here on Product Hunt. The feedback from the community was incredibly helpful. Through rapid iteration, we scaled Anchor to become the world's biggest podcasting platform, and sold the company to Spotify. Starting today, we're back with our brand new company, Oboe, the world’s first generalized AI-powered learning platform. Oboe makes it really easy for anyone instantly create educational courses to learn about any topic in a more personalized, efficient, and fun way than ever before. Our mission with Oboe is to make humanity smarter. We're racing towards a future in which AI never stops gaining intelligence, replacing our agency, and growing ever more powerful. In this version of the future, humans exist to feed the AI, making it smarter, while we get stupider. But that’s only one possible future. Humans have gotten this far by staying curious, soaking up knowledge, and educating ourselves and others. We now have access to possibly the greatest technology ever for learning. And so we imagine a different future: one in which the AI feeds us, and the power of AI is harnessed to democratize a love of learning across the globe. Courses in Oboe are designed to be lightweight, beautiful, and fast. And when curiosity strikes, it’s easy to follow rabbit holes of discovery, letting you scratch your intellectual itches. We offer personalized recommendations that match your interests so you can easily decide what to learn next. In other words: You’re not guided by ad-supported algorithms. You are the guide. Everything you experience in Oboe is rooted in the core belief that technology should make humans smarter. We accomplish this through our several core product principles. Oboe is: * Personalized, continuing to get better the more you use it. * Approachable, because no one should be intimidated by learning new things. * Flexible, allowing you to learn how you want, when you want, without preconceived notions about the right way to do so. * Fun, because that’s what learning should be. Oboe is available to everyone in the world, starting right now. You can create up to 5 courses for free. After that, Oboe offers two paid tiers to let you continue your journey. We'll be responding to feedback on here all day - let us know what you think! -Nir and Team Oboe
Suryansh7

that looks super impressive

Wayne

Obeo is a boon for life-long learners! The ability to create personalized lessons on any topic with just a prompt is revolutionary. AI will also generate learning outlines, voices, quizzes, etc. Whether you're curious about science, history, or pop culture, Obeo makes learning fun and accessible. I wonder if Obeo will crack down on bloggers who rely on monetizing their knowledge and selling courses🤣

