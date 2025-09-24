Launching today
Create AI-powered training and learning content with coaches, role plays, and gamified lessons. Creatium is made for anyone who wants to teach anything. This AI tool is backed by research and drives real learning outcomes—not just engagement.
Basecamp — Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Hey, Product Hunt! Deepak here, one of the co-founders of Creatium. @maria_wall_ball, @huntingforunicorns, and I started this company when we watched our families struggle with online learning during COVID. Frankly, it sucked.
Because humans aren't designed to watch videos passively. We're designed for interaction, for conversation, for doing.
So we built Creatium—a tool that transforms any content into interactive online learning experiences that... don't suck.
Our tool can turn your idea into an interactive lesson with simulations and games in minutes. You can make a big impact by adding in lifelike AI video coaches that actually talk back and adapt to your learner's questions or needs, while keeping the learner focused on the topic at hand.
The results have blown our minds:
- 5-8x faster content creation
- Learner completion rates jumping from 20% to 87%.
- 28% better learning outcomes (which rival human tutoring—which is far more $$)
- One client actually created 2,100 interactive videos in 6 weeks!
Some of our clients—including 2 of the top 5 consulting firms—are gathering real data that show our AI coaches match human tutors when it comes to boosting learning outcomes. Check out the interactive video we made for Product Hunt here!
Now, our Product Hunt community can try what major companies are paying top dollar for. The first 1000 signups from the Product Hunt community get access for free!
See what happens when online learning is designed for how humans work. And please let us know what you think! We’d love to hear your feedback.
Raycast
Who hasn’t been stuck watching flat, 1-dimensional onboarding videos that make you want to claw your eyes out?
No longer!
Creatium makes interactive learning that doesn’t suck 🤤
Today they’re shipping something new: expert-level learning content you can build in minutes.
These aren’t lifeless, stuck-on-rails talking heads. They’re bi-directional, lifelike AI tutors that respond to you in real time.
On my first call with @maria_wall_ball and @anisha_agarwalla, they dropped me into a role-play with an irate customer threatening to cancel my imaginary service. I actually got flustered — he was that believably angry. But that’s the point: after the exercise, I got immediate feedback on what worked and how to improve.
Traditional learning is built for the lowest common denominator. AI lets us break out of that cul-de-sac and create adaptive experiences tailored to each individual.
So next time you reach for Loom, try Creatium instead. You’ll get interactive, research-backed experiences that actually stick. And to celebrate launch, they’re offering generous (but very limited) access to first 1000 sign ups from Product Hunt.
Creatium is raising the floor for anyone building educational content — while raising the ceiling for outcomes.
Big congrats to the team. Go try it, stress it, and share your feedback.