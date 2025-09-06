Launched this week
Oboe is the world’s first generalized AI-powered learning platform. Oboe lets anyone instantly create educational courses to learn about any topic in a more personalized, efficient, and fun way than ever before.
Launch tags:
EducationArtificial IntelligenceOnline Learning
Nir Zicherman
Hello, Product Hunt Community! This is Nir Zicherman, CEO of Oboe. A while back, my cofounder Michael Mignano and I launched our first company, Anchor, right here on Product Hunt. The feedback from the community was incredibly helpful. Through rapid iteration, we scaled Anchor to become the world's biggest podcasting platform, and sold the company to Spotify. Starting today, we're back with our brand new company, Oboe, the world’s first generalized AI-powered learning platform. Oboe makes it really easy for anyone instantly create educational courses to learn about any topic in a more personalized, efficient, and fun way than ever before. Our mission with Oboe is to make humanity smarter. We're racing towards a future in which AI never stops gaining intelligence, replacing our agency, and growing ever more powerful. In this version of the future, humans exist to feed the AI, making it smarter, while we get stupider. But that’s only one possible future. Humans have gotten this far by staying curious, soaking up knowledge, and educating ourselves and others. We now have access to possibly the greatest technology ever for learning. And so we imagine a different future: one in which the AI feeds us, and the power of AI is harnessed to democratize a love of learning across the globe. Courses in Oboe are designed to be lightweight, beautiful, and fast. And when curiosity strikes, it’s easy to follow rabbit holes of discovery, letting you scratch your intellectual itches. We offer personalized recommendations that match your interests so you can easily decide what to learn next. In other words: You’re not guided by ad-supported algorithms. You are the guide. Everything you experience in Oboe is rooted in the core belief that technology should make humans smarter. We accomplish this through our several core product principles. Oboe is: * Personalized, continuing to get better the more you use it. * Approachable, because no one should be intimidated by learning new things. * Flexible, allowing you to learn how you want, when you want, without preconceived notions about the right way to do so. * Fun, because that’s what learning should be. Oboe is available to everyone in the world, starting right now. You can create up to 5 courses for free. After that, Oboe offers two paid tiers to let you continue your journey. We'll be responding to feedback on here all day - let us know what you think! -Nir and Team Oboe
Anastasiia Zhur

@nirzicherman I tried creating a course to see how Oboe works. I simply entered a title and the platform generated a full course with content for me. However, it was not the content I would include myself. I'm not sure if I'm missing something, but is it possible to edit the generated structure or define the main idea and materials before generation? I would appreciate support for structuring, content suggestions, and improvements, but I wouldn't want the tool to completely replace my input. Also, is there currently (or planned) support for creating courses in languages ​​other than English?

Nir Zicherman
Maker

@anastasiiazhur Thanks for trying it out! Currently we don't allow editing, but it's absolutely on the roadmap. For all the things you mentioned: specific content, improvements, structuring. Also depth and range of coverage on the topic. It's a really great idea and something we hope to build soon.

With regards to other languages, we do hope to support them soon. Given our limited resources, we just haven't had a chance to do this yet.

Thanks for the feedback and for your question!

Anastasiia Kiosieva

Congratulations on the launch! That's super interesting! As a life-long learner, I'll definitely try it. I just wonder, how to be sure that this knowledge is free from hallucinations/disinformation/wrong takeaways?

Nir Zicherman
Maker

@anastasiia_kiosieva That's a great question. We've invested heavily in building systems that fact check, via agents that audit and correct the output of other agents. This is an area we're going to have to keep investing it for sure. I'm optimistic we can get it to be very good (and hopefully even more reliable than so much of the disinformation that perpetuates in other corners of the internet where people learn today).

Anastasiia Kiosieva

@nirzicherman Sounds great! Thanks for your reply!

Vicky Wang

Really love this idea — it feels like when I ask ChatGPT to teach me something, but way more structured and organized. The interface also looks super clean and easy to follow.

Two small suggestions though:

1. After generating a course, the main content area on the right feels a bit cramped compared to the left-side outline. It might be more comfortable to read if the content took up more space.

2. For sections with audio, I often scroll ahead and then lose track of where the audio is currently reading. It’d be great if the part being read could be highlighted or styled differently so it’s easy to follow along.

Nir Zicherman
Maker

@vickywang_ Thanks, Vicky!
1. You're absolutely right. That's on our list to fix. The content should be primary, and right now it's not.

  1. We want that as users too haha. We just couldn't get it in there in time for launch, but hoping to add this soon.

