Oboe is the world’s first generalized AI-powered learning platform. Oboe lets anyone instantly create educational courses to learn about any topic in a more personalized, efficient, and fun way than ever before.
@nirzicherman I tried creating a course to see how Oboe works. I simply entered a title and the platform generated a full course with content for me. However, it was not the content I would include myself. I'm not sure if I'm missing something, but is it possible to edit the generated structure or define the main idea and materials before generation? I would appreciate support for structuring, content suggestions, and improvements, but I wouldn't want the tool to completely replace my input. Also, is there currently (or planned) support for creating courses in languages other than English?
@anastasiiazhur Thanks for trying it out! Currently we don't allow editing, but it's absolutely on the roadmap. For all the things you mentioned: specific content, improvements, structuring. Also depth and range of coverage on the topic. It's a really great idea and something we hope to build soon.
With regards to other languages, we do hope to support them soon. Given our limited resources, we just haven't had a chance to do this yet.
Thanks for the feedback and for your question!
Congratulations on the launch! That's super interesting! As a life-long learner, I'll definitely try it. I just wonder, how to be sure that this knowledge is free from hallucinations/disinformation/wrong takeaways?
@anastasiia_kiosieva That's a great question. We've invested heavily in building systems that fact check, via agents that audit and correct the output of other agents. This is an area we're going to have to keep investing it for sure. I'm optimistic we can get it to be very good (and hopefully even more reliable than so much of the disinformation that perpetuates in other corners of the internet where people learn today).
@nirzicherman Sounds great! Thanks for your reply!
Really love this idea — it feels like when I ask ChatGPT to teach me something, but way more structured and organized. The interface also looks super clean and easy to follow.
Two small suggestions though:
1. After generating a course, the main content area on the right feels a bit cramped compared to the left-side outline. It might be more comfortable to read if the content took up more space.
2. For sections with audio, I often scroll ahead and then lose track of where the audio is currently reading. It’d be great if the part being read could be highlighted or styled differently so it’s easy to follow along.
@vickywang_ Thanks, Vicky!
1. You're absolutely right. That's on our list to fix. The content should be primary, and right now it's not.
We want that as users too haha. We just couldn't get it in there in time for launch, but hoping to add this soon.