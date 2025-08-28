Launching today
Nuraform
Stunning AI forms with built in tracking and summaries.
Nuraform is an AI-powered form builder that helps you create beautiful forms in seconds with AI. Simply describe your form, AI generates a form in seconds, has deeper insights, built it tracking and AI summaries.
👋 Hey lovely Product Hunt community,
A few months ago, I found myself asking:
Why isn’t there a form builder that’s fast, smart, and actually beautiful to use?
In a world of AI copilots and smart assistants, why can’t I just describe the form I need — and have it built instantly?
So I built Nuraform: a no-nonsense, AI-powered form builder that helps you create high-converting forms in seconds, with features you’d normally only find behind paywalls.
💡 What makes Nuraform different?
1. AI-first form creation (and it actually works):
Just describe your form in plain language — and Nuraform generates the structure, questions, and logic for you.
I use this all the time after client calls — I feed in my meeting notes (from tools like Fireflies or Fathom) and Nuraform generates a tailored questionnaire I can send right away.
Try Demo: https://app.nuraform.com/demo
2. Looks matter — and our forms look great:
Custom WebGL backgrounds, interactive layouts, and beautiful themes make sure your forms leave a lasting impression.
Live Example: https://nuf.li/yt1i9o
3. AI-powered summaries (per submission + full form):
Don’t waste time reading rows of open-ended answers. Get auto-generated summaries per response and a consolidated summary after every 5–15 submissions (depending on your plan).
4. Smart follow-ups (context-aware):
You can mark any open-ended question to trigger a follow-up — generated in real-time, based on the user’s own answer — so you collect richer context from every submission.
5. Free to use — for real:
No feature walls. Just one optional paid plan to cover server and AI token costs. Everything else is open.
6. Simple CSV export (for now):
You can easily import responses into Google Sheets or Airtable. Native integrations are on the roadmap.
🧪 Try the live demo:
👉 https://app.nuraform.com/demo
About Me:
I’m a designer by trade and a coder at heart. I’ve always wanted to build something truly useful and usable not just a playground, but a product I’d actually rely on.
Nuraform is my first full-blown web app, and it’s built from real needs I’ve faced as a freelancer and creative.
I’d love your feedback and if you’ve ever been frustrated by clunky form tools, maybe this one will feel like it was made for you.
Let’s make forms less boring and more powerful.
Thanks for checking it out!
— Abhishek Jha (https://abhishekjha.me/)