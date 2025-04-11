Launching today
Today we launched Notion 3.0 with Agents. Anything you can do in Notion, your Agent can do too. The busywork that fills your day can now be done in minutes.
I attended Make with Notion and was sufficiently impressed with Notion's approach to personal and custom agents (coming soon).
That you can talk to your Notion database(s) with a RAG-style experience that also allows you to update and manipulate your data is brilliant.
As far as Notion 3.0, here's the TL;DR:
Notion 3.0 is here: The biggest evolution of Notion yet, with Notion AI Agents at the center.
Agents can do everything a human can do in Notion: Create docs, build databases, search across tools, and execute multi-step workflows.
Personalize your Agent: Give your personal Agent custom instructions and context about how you work—with some aesthetic flair.
Custom Agents are coming: Soon, you'll go from one personal Agent to a full team of Custom Agents to automate different workflows.
Plus more highly-requested features: Database row permissions, new AI connectors and additional MCP integrations are here!
Notion 3.0 Agents are total game-changers! The biz potential is insane - this could disrupt the entire productivity SaaS space. Already drafting investor pitch decks around this tech stack!
With all these agents, someone needs to step back and think deeply whether we really need to do all these tasks because we′ll start doing things just for sake of it and things will get out of control very quickly.