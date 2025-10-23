Launching today
Notilus

A super simple note taker that focuses on voice to paper

Write instantly like a simple note app and organize by category. Notilus removes distractions so you can focus on ideas and capture every moment of inspiration.
I've always been a frequent user of Apple Notes. I’ve loved its simplicity — no unnecessary features, just pure focus on writing. But sometimes, creating folders felt a bit tedious, and I wished I could see all my notes at a glance in a more organized way. That’s where the idea came from. I decided to build a simple note app that combines minimal writing with clear, visual categories. While developing this app, my top priorities were simplicity and clarity. I wanted users to jot down their thoughts instantly, so I designed a bright red signature button for quick access, and spent a lot of time refining the flow for organizing and viewing notes by category. The overall writing experience was deeply inspired by the clean and intuitive structure of Apple Notes. It’s a small project, but one made with genuine care — I hope it helps people capture their own moments of inspiration.
This looks super clean, @octave_connect ! I love the minimal design approach. Quick question does Notilus support syncing across devices or cloud backup yet, or is it currently focused on local note-taking only?

