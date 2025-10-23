Launching today
Notilus
A super simple note taker that focuses on voice to paper
17 followers
A super simple note taker that focuses on voice to paper
17 followers
Write instantly like a simple note app and organize by category. Notilus removes distractions so you can focus on ideas and capture every moment of inspiration.
#1 Free AWS Credits Provider (up to $100k) — 85% eligibility rate, for both new and existing AWS clients
85% eligibility rate, for both new and existing AWS clients
Promoted
Notilus
Theysaid
This looks super clean, @octave_connect ! I love the minimal design approach. Quick question does Notilus support syncing across devices or cloud backup yet, or is it currently focused on local note-taking only?