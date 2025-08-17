Launching today
NotchFlow

Pomodoro and music controls in your notch

Notchflow transforms your Mac’s notch into a beautifully crafted productivity hub. Control music, run customizable Pomodoro timers, and take mindful breaks — all without leaving your flow.
Ben Shih
Hey PH! 👋

We built NotchFlow because we wanted a calmer way to focus without juggling windows. The idea we came up with is an app that lives inside your Mac's notch, blending a Pomodoro timer with subtle Apple Music/Spotify controls. This way, you can hover to glance, click to expand, and then get back to work.

There’s a free 7-day trial, plus a 10% discount on the lifetime or monthly plan if you redeem with the code PH10. We’d love your feedback on what would make your focus time even better!

