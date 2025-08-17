Launching today
NotchFlow
Pomodoro and music controls in your notch
13 followers
Pomodoro and music controls in your notch
13 followers
Notchflow transforms your Mac’s notch into a beautifully crafted productivity hub. Control music, run customizable Pomodoro timers, and take mindful breaks — all without leaving your flow.
Free Options
Launch tags:Mac•Productivity•Music
Launch Team / Built With
Basecamp — Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Promoted
FetchAI
Hey PH! 👋
We built NotchFlow because we wanted a calmer way to focus without juggling windows. The idea we came up with is an app that lives inside your Mac's notch, blending a Pomodoro timer with subtle Apple Music/Spotify controls. This way, you can hover to glance, click to expand, and then get back to work.
There’s a free 7-day trial, plus a 10% discount on the lifetime or monthly plan if you redeem with the code PH10. We’d love your feedback on what would make your focus time even better!