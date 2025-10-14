Launching today
Nora
The AI coding agent for building secure Web3 apps
32 followers
The AI coding agent for building secure Web3 apps
32 followers
Cursor, Claude, and all the other coding agents weren't built for web3 and can't be trusted for writing smart contracts or deploying securely to blockchains. Nora was purpose-built so you can write, test, and deploy secure dApps with confidence.
Free Options
Launch tags:Developer Tools•Artificial Intelligence•Web3
Launch Team
FirstSign: Ship with proof, not vibes — Auto-generated interviews + ICPs you can act on today.
Auto-generated interviews + ICPs you can act on today.
Promoted
Nora
Hi everyone 👋, Luke here.
For years I’ve been deep in Web3 — building core infra like HotStuff-based consensus and BlockSTM parallelism. Before crypto, I was an AI researcher at the MIT Media Lab.
I felt first-hand the pain of building dApps, and thanks to my background in AI, knew that LLMs could unlock a better way to write secure, performant decentralized applications (dApps). But it turns out that Cursor, Claude, and all the other coding agents are great at building web 2.0 React apps, they suck at Web3!
Thus Nora was born, the first AI coding agent for building secure Web3 apps.
We designed Nora from the ground up for smart contracts and blockchain: it can write, test, and deploy contracts end-to-end, surface security holes you might miss, and we’ve made it easy to bring in your existing projects and seamlessly add secure on-chain features.
We debuted Nora at ETHGlobal NYC 2025, and by the end of the event it was adopted by over 45% of the winning teams.
We’d love for you to download and give Nora a try — and to make it even more compelling, we’re offering 500 free subscriptions to 1 month of Nora Hacker tier to the first 500 sign ups from Product Hunt.
I’ll be here all day to answer any questions you have about Nora. Thanks for checking us out!
Raycast
Nora fills a real gap in agentic coding apps.
Most AI coding tools weren’t built for Web3 — they weren't tuned on smart contracts, on-chain deploys, wallet UX, oracles, gas, security... etc. Cursor, Claude et al have to be finagled to think in those terms, and even then, it's a stretch to get consistent results.
That's what Nora was solves for.
It plans from a single prompt, scaffolds the stack, writes smart contracts, generates real tests, runs locally, fixes issues, and deploys with confidence.
Nora speaks Web3 natively and sweats the details blockchain developers care about.
I worked with the team on sharpening the positioning and PH launch. They’re thoughtful, fast, and ship with integrity.
If you’re building serious Web3 apps, Cursor/Claude won’t cut it. You need something purpose-built.
Take Nora for a spin, then let the team know what needs improving. They’ll make it better fast.