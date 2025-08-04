Launching today
nFactorial AI
Video calls with world's best minds as your personal tutors
35 followers
Video calls with world's best minds as your personal tutors
35 followers
MasterClass from any legend for any topic featuring Paul Graham, Elon Musk, Terence Tao, Andrej Karpathy, Morgan Housel, Bill Ackman and Marc Andreessen. Watch them share their screens and give you lectures on the topics of your choice.
nFactorial AI
Hello Product Hunt,
I'm Arman. Excited to launch nFactorial AI - MasterClass from any legend for any topic aka Zoom calls with the world’s greatest minds as your personal AI tutors.
Big vision
We set out to build the world’s biggest catalog of 100,000+ world-class masters (from Bruce Lee to Naval Ravikant) from every industry and every geography/language as your personal video-first AI tutors.
Key insight
At the moment, in many fields AI is worse than the top 1% of humans. Terence Tao is better than AI in math, Warren Buffett is better in investing, Scott Aaronson is better in computational complexity. The Lee Sedol moment did not yet happen in these fields. By embedding the thoughts of the top 1% of humans into its context, AI generates higher-quality output.
Current version
We’re launching with 7 personal heroes of mine: Paul Graham teaching startups, Elon Musk teaching physics and first-principle thinking, Terence Tao teaching math, Andrej Karpathy teaching AI, Morgan Housel teaching personal money management, Bill Ackman teaching investing, Marc Andreessen teaching venture capital and personal productivity.
How to use the app? 1) Start a Zoom call with a legend. 2) Listen to their 5-min lecture with slides. 3) Ask them questions. 4) Ask to create a new lecture on any topic of your choice.
Product-founder fit
A lot of my friends make fun of me for being overly fascinated with learning from the GOATs. In 2004, I built the biggest Bruce Lee website on the Russian Internet. In 2010-2014 as well as 2023-2024, I recorded 150+ 3-hour long podcasts with world-class founders, scientists and engineers. In 2013, I published 966 posters on Instagram with my favorite quotes from the world’s top performers. In 2014, we built an iOS habit tracking app where users could follow daily rituals of the world’s most effective people. In 2016, 1 year before Cameo, we launched a mobile marketplace for fans to get video greetings from their favorite celebrities.
It’s time to turn this lifelong fascination into a product useful for a billion people.
What’s new about what we built?
- Live video call: screenshares by legends, see them “teach” with slides.
- Create a video lecture on any topic. Preferably within the teacher’s domain expertise for better lecture quality.
- Persona-grounded tutoring: each AI mentor is grounded in their public writing, talks, and known viewpoints, so PG sounds like PG, Karpathy reasons like Karpathy, etc.
- We mimic not just the legends’ voice, mannerisms, facial expressions and vocabulary, but also their way of thinking. Reasoning based on their public writings: 3800+ posts, essays, books, interviews and blogs.
If you try it, tell us what felt magical and what felt wrong. We're here to answer any questions