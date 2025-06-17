NextStep
Launching today
Document and run repeatable SOPs and checklists in minutes
5 followers
NextStep helps teams create and run step-by-step repeatable SOPs, workflows and checklists in minutes
5 followers
NextStep helps teams create and run step-by-step repeatable SOPs, workflows and checklists in minutes
Shareables
Hey PH!
I built NextStep, a simple business process management tool.
NextStep, makes it easy to Create, Document and Run step-by-step business processes in minutes
Processes run everything, from landing planes to onboarding employees and resolving customer support tickets.
The crazy part is that often our most set up processes aren't even documented...let alone set up to be run repeatably
Great process management can be a lifesaver as it:
Reduces Mental Load (What's next?)
Stay on track
Gets the right info in the right order
and most importantly, move faster
I wanted to create something simple. Something any person or team could actually use. Clean like Notion. Structured like Airtable. Easy to get up and running in minutes.
If you have time, give it a go, and let me know what you think!
-Ryan