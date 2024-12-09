10x your productivity using workflows for your needs. Create AI-powered automations and chat assistants based on your data sources like Google Drive, Notion, Slack.
This is the 3rd launch from Needle. View more
Automate any process with AI agents
Needle
Launching today
10x your productivity using workflows for your needs. Create AI-powered automations and chat assistants based on your data sources like Google Drive, Notion, Slack.
Free Options
Launch tags:Productivity•Artificial Intelligence•Marketing automation
Launch Team / Built With
Needle
Wow… today feels huge for us. 💛
When we started Needle, our dream was simple: help people harness AI to do more of what they love. Over the past months we’ve listened, learned, and realized that the real magic happens when anyone can create their own automations... no code, just ideas.
This launch is more than a feature update...it’s to be honest also our pivot. We’re now fully focused on workflows so you can build AI agents that handle the repetitive tasks and give you back your time.
It’s scary and exciting to take this leap, but we believe this is the path that truly empowers makers, founders, and everyday creators. 🚀
If you’re watching this, you’re part of our journey. Your feedback, support, and even your challenges shape what Needle becomes next. Please share your thoughts, dream workflows, or even wild ideas below... We’d love to build this future with you.
Could not be more grateful to go this way with the team. Here’s to creating more space for creativity, and to letting AI work for us, not replace us. ❤️
Needle
We are thrilled to announce our latest addition to our product suite: Needle Workflows 🎉
While Needle Collections are incredibly useful to find information, a lot people we talked to also want to automate daily repetitive tasks. Those kinds of automations that level-up when you use AI agent components in them.
I like to think of Needle Workflows like engaging auto-pilot. You let agents run for you, so you can 10x your output.
We designed Needle Workflows with AI baked into every aspect of it. Anytime you need, an assistant is there to help you - that is how 2025 should feel like.
For example, in Needle Workflows, you don't configure a node, you instruct it on what it should do. Appropriate configuration is decided by - you guessed it - AI.
👉 You don't discover how things work, instead AI teaches you and, when you ask for it, AI executes for you.
That's how we shape our products.
🤖 I am sure you already have a few ideas on what you want to automate. Once you see your flow is running - trust me - it feels like cheating.
Looking forward to see what you will build.