Launching today
Neatify

Neatify

Make your Mac organized, effortlessly

21 followers

Visit website
Neatify organizes your Mac files automatically. Create project structures in seconds, set sorting rules by extension, and stay organized 24/7 from your menu bar. Native Swift app for students, freelancers, and anyone tired of Downloads chaos.
Neatify gallery image
Neatify gallery image
Neatify gallery image
Neatify gallery image
Neatify gallery image
Payment Required
Launch tags:
ProductivityUser ExperienceApple
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Nicolò
Maker
📌
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I'm Nicolò Rava, creator of Neatify. I built this because I was drowning in file chaos while juggling multiple projects, and existing solutions felt like using a rocket launcher to hammer a nail. The Problem You're working on 3 projects simultaneously. Downloads folder is a mess. Every file you save triggers decision fatigue: "Where should this go?" You could try those power-user tools... but after 30 minutes of documentation and configuration, you're more stressed than when you started. Why Neatify exists Most file organizers are built for power users who love regex, scripting, and conditional workflows. That's great if you need it. But most of us just want images in one folder, PDFs in another. Done. I wanted automation without the learning curve. So I built Neatify: a tool that does one thing really well. What makes Neatify different ✅ Project-Based Organization: Create a "Literature Essay" project in 3 clicks. Every image downloads to Literature Essay/Images automatically. Every PDF to Literature Essay/PDFs. Working on multiple projects? Switch between them in one click from the menu bar. Zero mental overhead. ✅ Smart Sorting Rules: Map specific file extensions to your existing folders. Want all .sketch files in Design/Mockups and all .mp4 files in Media/Videos? Create custom rules that match your workflow. Save different configurations and switch between them instantly. ✅ Bulk Organizer: Got 500 mixed files in one folder? Neatify reorganizes everything into a clean structure (Images, Videos, Documents, Code, etc.) in seconds. You can also group files by Year, Month, or Week for time-based organization. ✅ Set & Forget: Enable "Launch at Login" with your default setup. Files stay organized 24/7 from your menu bar. You never think about it again. Built the Mac way 100% native Swift + SwiftUI. No Electron bloat. Respects system performance. Follows Apple's design language. Who is this for? Students managing multiple class projects Freelancers juggling client work Anyone tired of Downloads folder chaos People who want automation without complexity I'm here all day to answer questions, hear feedback, and learn what you'd love to see next. 👉 Get Neatify on the App Store
Brainfish
Brainfish
📖 AI that can explain your product to anyone.
Promoted