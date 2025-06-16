n8nCoder
Launching today
AI-powered assistant for building n8n workflows
n8nCoder is an AI chatbot extension for n8n that lets you build and manage workflows through natural conversation. Boost your productivity with instant node suggestions and seamless integration—no coding needed.
Hello Product Hunt Community! 👋
I'm Kazen, the creator of n8nCoder.
As a huge n8n fan, I was frustrated by how its steep learning curve discouraged newcomers.
My own workflow was a painful loop—constantly jumping between the n8n canvas, docs, and a generic ChatGPT window, repeating the same context over and over.
That’s why I built n8nCoder: an AI copilot that lives directly inside your n8n interface.
It comes with deep n8n knowledge, allowing it to see your canvas and update nodes for you.
This breaks the inefficient cycle and turns hours of frustration into minutes of creation.
n8nCoder is designed to be a learning accelerator for beginners and a productivity booster for experts.
My goal is to make workflow automation truly accessible to everyone, helping you get time back for what matters.
I'm launching today to hear directly from you.
Your feedback is crucial and will shape the future of this tool. I'll be here all day to answer every question.
Thank you for your support