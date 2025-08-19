Launching today
Musical Drones
Every run is life or death, outrun the drones to survive
26 followers
Run or be hunted. Musical Drones turns your workout into a survival game—and a warning. Slow down, the drone locks on. Stop, it hunts. Built in protest of tech billionaires funding AI war machines, this app makes dystopia something you can feel.
Free
Launch tags:Drones•Health & Fitness•Music
Launch Team
Musical Drones
Agnes AI
Turning a run into a real survival chase with music that cuts out when you’re “caught” is genius, ngl—nothing gets the adrenaline going like that, fr.
@cruise_chen Actually there is quite popular app with a similar take: Zombies Run.
I love how Musical Drones turns a regular workout into an intense survival experience—it's such a unique way to gamify fitness. The concept of the drone locking on if you slow down is both thrilling and motivating. congratulations!