Launching today
Musical Drones

Musical Drones

Every run is life or death, outrun the drones to survive

26 followers

Visit website
Run or be hunted. Musical Drones turns your workout into a survival game—and a warning. Slow down, the drone locks on. Stop, it hunts. Built in protest of tech billionaires funding AI war machines, this app makes dystopia something you can feel.
Musical Drones gallery image
Musical Drones gallery image
Musical Drones gallery image
Musical Drones gallery image
Musical Drones gallery image
Musical Drones gallery image
Musical Drones gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
DronesHealth & FitnessMusic
Launch Team

What do you think? …

travis weerts
Maker
📌
Musical Drones is the first fitness app that turns your run into a survival game. Slow down, and the drone starts hunting. Pick up the pace to stay alive. This isn’t just fitness. It’s protest. What happens when the guy behind the world’s biggest music platform invests in AI-powered war machines? You get Musical Drones—a running app that turns your workout into a warning. This app was built in response to a very real future that’s being funded right now. When tech billionaires pour money into autonomous weapons, we’re not just watching dystopia unfold—we’re jogging straight into it. So we built a simulation. One you can feel. One you have to run from. Here’s how it works: Start running. Music plays. Slow down, and the drone locks on. Stop, and it starts hunting. Keep moving—or get eliminated. Musical Drones uses your motion to simulate evasion. The only way to stay alive? Run. The moment you hesitate, the drone begins its pursuit. This isn’t a game. It’s a message. Key Features: – Motion-based survival mechanics – Pulse-pounding music that cuts out when you’re caught – First-person POV support (for smart glasses) – Drone voice prompts and tracking effects – Stats for survival time, pace, and number of "kills" – No ads, no distractions—just you, your breath, and the threat You’ve seen the headlines. You’ve heard the warnings. This is your chance to feel what it’s like. We don’t want to sell you music. We want to remind you that music—and people—deserve better. Spotify connection required. For now.
Cruise Chen

Turning a run into a real survival chase with music that cuts out when you’re “caught” is genius, ngl—nothing gets the adrenaline going like that, fr.

Mike A.

@cruise_chen Actually there is quite popular app with a similar take: Zombies Run.

Jason

I love how Musical Drones turns a regular workout into an intense survival experience—it's such a unique way to gamify fitness. The concept of the drone locking on if you slow down is both thrilling and motivating. congratulations!

Basecamp
Basecamp
Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Promoted
© 2025 Product Hunt