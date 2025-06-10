MoodGallery: Emotions to art
Track your feelings daily and turn them into unique AI-generated art. As your emotions shift, your gallery grows—a visual diary of your inner world. Invite friends to explore your emotional exhibition and experience your story through art.
🚀 Hey Product Hunt!
We’re thrilled to launch MoodGallery — an app that turns your daily emotions into personalized artworks.
🎨 What It Does
Simply log how you feel each day — joy, surprise, sadness, or anything else — and watch your feelings transform into unique visual art. It’s a creative way to capture your mood beyond words.
💡 Why We Built It
Emotions tell the story of who we are, but sometimes it’s hard to express them with words.
MoodGallery helps you reflect, understand, and celebrate your emotional journey through art.
🖼️ Your Personal Gallery
Over time, you’ll build a collection of artworks that map your feelings day by day.
Better yet, you can invite friends to visit your personal “mood exhibition” — sharing your story in a fresh, meaningful way.
🙌 Join Us
We’re excited to hear your feedback and keep improving. Thanks for checking out MoodGallery — welcome to the community! ❤️
— Ming, Founder
It reminds me NFT era when we could mint our own art! :D :) Wishing you good luck with this!
@busmark_w_nika Thank you, Nika!🙏 That’s such a fun comparison — we’re happy it sparked that nostalgic feeling. Appreciate your kind words and encouragement!