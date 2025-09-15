Launching today
Model Kombat by HackerRank
Chose your Code...
5 followers
Chose your Code...
5 followers
Coding LLMs go head-to-head on real programming tasks. Developers vote on which solution they'd actually ship. These votes become training data for better models. No synthetic tests. Just code, performance, and brutal honesty.
Free
Launch tags:Developer Tools•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With
Rafik Matta
Maker
📌
Report
Auth0 — Make login our problem, not yours. Get started today.
Make login our problem, not yours. Get started today.
Promoted