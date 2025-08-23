Launching today
Mnemosphere AI
ChatGPT for High-performers
35 followers
ChatGPT for High-performers
35 followers
Mnemosphere is the ChatGPT for power users. It offers powerful tools and a refreshing UI to interact with LLMs and helps you unpack complex prompts with productivity and joy.
Free Options
Launch tags:Productivity•Notes•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With
Auth0 — Secure your AI Agents so that you can protect your users
Secure your AI Agents so that you can protect your users
Promoted
Mnemosphere AI
👋 Hey Product Hunt community!
I'm Rajesh, founder of Mnemosphere. Former Product guy who got frustrated with AI research tools.
🔥 The Problem
ChatGPT is amazing, but research is messy and non-linear. Ever find yourself:
Wondering "what would Claude/Gemini say differently?"
Drowning in endless chat threads with no way to connect ideas?
Having follow-up questions but afraid to "pollute" the context?
Struggling to visualize complex information hierarchically?
💡 The Solution
⚡ Key Features
Multi-Model Threads: Compare ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini side-by-side with Model Identity Awareness (each AI knows what the others said!)
Instant Mindmaps: Visualize complex topics with one click
YouTube Analysis: Ask specific questions, generate timestamped chapters, analyze comments
Highlighting: Highlight key phrases in the response like in a physical document
In-Chat Notes: Capture insights directly next to responses
Branch Threads: Explore tangents without losing your main conversation
Conversation Index: Navigate long chats with clickable outlines
🎯 Who It's For
Researchers, analysts, students, and anyone who does deep thinking work and feels constrained by traditional chat interfaces.
🚀 What's Next
I'm here all day answering questions! But more importantly: What's the one moment in your research process that makes you feel like you're fighting your tools?
🎁 Product Hunt Special: 50% off today only! Use PH50OFF
Huge thanks to @chrismessina , our amazing hunter, for helping introduce Mnemosphere to the world! 🙏😊
@rajesh_cherukuri this is amazing for researchers and analysts ✨ Have you thought about creating some in-depth case studies for these personas? I'd love to see a real-world example of how a student or analyst uses Mnemosphere to take on a project. Congrats on the launch! 🚀
Mnemosphere AI
@talshyn Thank you so much! You're spot on—seeing it in action is everything. Here are two quick examples from our early users:
1. A medical researcher found "Critique" feature to be game-changing. For her, ChatGPT always gives "standard-correct" answers. To be able to see "Okay, that's true, but..." perspectives was very crucial for her analysis
2. We saw students using multiple features together (Notes, Branching, and Index to capture all their side-`thoughts and follow them through). They described the experience as "less-juggling" and "less-overwhelming"
Agnes AI
The multi-model threads are genius—I always end up juggling tabs just to see how Claude and ChatGPT would answer differently. Love how you’re making messy research actually manageable...... Congrats for the launch Rajesh and Team~
Mnemosphere AI
@cruise_chen Thanks so much, Cruise! You get it completely—the 'juggling tabs' pain is exactly why I built it. I used to call it my 'manual API' problem!
Appreciate the support from a fellow AI founder!