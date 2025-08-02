Launching today
Mirror
Deeply understand yourself and every relationship
34 followers
Mirror unifies astrology, Human Design, MBTI, Enneagram + more into one blueprint of you. Run freakishly accurate compatibility reports. Then use Social AI to @mention friends in chat and instantly decode your connection.
Simplecast
Hey Product Hunt 👋 we’re so excited to share Mirror with you!
Mirror is the first platform that:
Combines every major personality system, both ancient and modern, into one integrated profile.
Uses Social AI so you can explore any relationship and get unfiltered, eerily on-point answers.
Leverages AI attuned to you to reveal patterns and connections you've never seen before.
Runs freakishly accurate compatibility reports with anyone, from a first date to your oldest friend.
Delivers daily insights and next steps so your growth never stalls.
Helps understand yourself so deeply it feels like meeting your own soul for the first time.
At our core, we all want to understand ourselves better and connect more deeply with the people around us. We built Mirror to help us understand who we are, and who want to be - to bring our subconscious patterns to our consciousness. We believe AI can truly help people understand themselves in a real and deep way, like never before.
Mirror pulls all the big self-discovery systems into one place including Western and Vedic astrology, Mayan and Chinese astrology, Human Design, Jungian types, Enneagram, Big 5/OCEAN, DISC, numerology, and more.
Instead of bouncing between a dozen apps or sites, you get one unified blueprint of you. From there, AI ties it all together so you get a clearer picture of yourself and the people around you. You can run compatibility reports that feel freakishly on-point, or drop your crush, your ex, or even your boss into chat and instantly see how your connection plays out. It’s like having a friend who sees the patterns you usually miss and tells you the truth about your relationships.
We quietly tested Mirror with a few friends… they loved it, shared it, and it spread faster than we expected. Now we’re opening it up here on Product Hunt.
Download Mirror on the App Store (iOS only for now — Android coming soon!)
This is just the beginning. We’d love for you to try it, pull in your friends, and share your feedback.
Thank you for being our mirror!
<3 Marc & Courtney
I'm here for AI 🤝 woo! 🌀
I'm a long time user of @The Pattern 5.0 , @Align , and others... and finally, thanks to the linguistic unlocks afforded us by LLMs, we can finally have all these ways of knowing and narrating our lived experience in one place!
Give it a try — let us know what you discover! But you're going to need your place of birth and time to start! :P
Agnes AI
Combining ALL the big personality systems into one profile is genius—no more hopping between apps just to figure myself out, lol. This is gonna save me so much time fr.