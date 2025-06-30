Mindly
Launching today
Capture anything in seconds with automatic organization5.0•1 review•
19 followers
Capture anything in seconds on your Mac. Mindly auto-organizes, tags, summarizes, and connects your ideas, so nothing ever gets lost or forgotten. Upgrade your workflow with a lightning-fast second brain that’s always ready.
Mindly
Hey Product Hunt 👋
I'm excited to introduce Mindly, a second brain for macOS that lets you capture anything in seconds with a simple shortcut and never lose track of your content again.
Whether it’s a link, file, thought, task, voice note - just hit a simple shortcut, and boom - it’s saved. No more cluttered desktops or forgotten tabs.
But saving is just the start.
Mindly automatically:
🧠 Organizes your content: Automatically sorts your captured items by type, topic, and context, so everything stays clean and accessible.
🏷️ Tags everything: Adds context-aware tags, so you never need to label manually.
📝 Summarizes everything: Mindly creates quick summaries of your saved content so you can grasp the essence at a glance.
🔗 Finds contextual connections: Identifies relationships between similar items and clusters them into topics, surfacing insights you didn’t know you had.
🕸️ Visualizes your second brain: Explore your stored knowledge in a beautiful interactive graph, and see how your ideas connect and evolve.
🧩 Combines related content by topic: Mindly groups similar thoughts, notes, and files into thematic clusters, so you rediscover forgotten gems effortlessly.
🔒 Saves your items locally: Every stored item is stored locally on your desktop only.
Whatever’s on your mind, save it lightning fast - Mindly remembers everything, so you don’t have to. Let your content never be lost again.
💻 Who it's for:
* Creators who capture ideas constantly
* Students & researchers managing tons of info
* Founders, devs, writers - anyone building a personal knowledge base
* Mac users who want speed, clarity, and AI-powered organization
🔧 Built natively for macOS:
Mindly is lightning fast, lightweight, and built with love for Apple users. No clunky UIs or browser extensions - just hit the shortcut and go.
Excited to hear your thoughts, feedback, and feature ideas!
Thanks for checking out Mindly!