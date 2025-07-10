Midway@
Meet in the Middle with ease
midway@ finds the perfect halfway spot for you and your friends It calculates fair travel times for any commute type – car, bike, public transit or walk No more group chat chaos. Meet in the middle, instantly.
Hello Product Hunt! 👋
I'm the creator of midway@
My friends and I live all over the city. We could never agree on a fair place to meet.
A spot that looks to be in the middle on a map is rarely fair. A 20-minute drive is completely different from a 20-minute bus or train journey. Simple map tools just don't understand that.
That's why I built midway@
Our app's main goal is to find spots that have an equal travel time for everyone.
It’s not about distance, it’s about the actual time it takes to get there.
The best part? It works perfectly for public transport. It understands train, bus, and subway routes to find a location that is genuinely easy for everyone to reach.
Here’s how we make it fair:
Equal Travel Time, Not Just Distance: You and your friends choose how you're traveling—car, on foot, or by public transport. Our app calculates the real travel time for everyone and finds the most balanced spot.
Plan in Seconds: Just pick a vibe like "coffee" or "dinner," add your friends, and let the app do the hard work.
Get Great Venue Ideas: We suggest real cafes, restaurants, and parks in the perfect area, so you have great options to choose from.
Works for the Whole Squad: You can add as many friends as you want. We'll find a spot that’s fair for the entire group.
I wanted to end the "where should we meet?" debate for good.
Spend less time planning and more time actually hanging out. We'd love for you to try it and give us your feedback. I'll be here all day to answer your questions.
This is a good idea. :) Simple, but really useful.
@busmark_w_nika Thanks Nika would love to get your feedback
Jupitrr AI
This is a lovely idea. Is it available everywhere? Congrats on the launch though @ikapilm
@lakshya_singh yes its available everywhere, do give it a try :))