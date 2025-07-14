Microtica’s Incident Investigator is an AI Agent that tells you why your systems break. It analyzes logs, deploys, and configs to surface the root cause — fast. No more dashboard hunting. Just context, clarity, and confidence in your incident response.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
I’m Rade, co-founder and CTO of Microtica.
Today we’re launching something that’s been brewing for a while:
The AI Incident Investigator — your new teammate for figuring out what broke, why, and how to fix it.
I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve asked:
“What changed yesterday?”
“Why is staging slow?”
“Where do I even start debugging this?”
The Incident Investigator is an AI Agent that connects the dots across deployments, configs, logs, and telemetry and gives you the root cause in plain English.
We built this because DevOps doesn’t need more dashboards. It needs answers.
Our AI Agent helps you:
Check ECS Fargate task health
Analyze CloudWatch logs
Diagnose ALB error spikes
Identify crashing containers
Catch config issues across your infra
No digging. No dashboards. Just answers.
This is just the beginning of what AI can do in real systems. And we’re proud to be building it.
What You'll Get:
✨ Early access to our AI Agents MVP
💬 A direct line to the product team
🎁 1-month ESSENTIAL PLAN free as thanks for feedback
🧠 Become a founding tester with badge + visibility
What We’re Testing:
- Resolving issues and finding root causes with The Investigator
- What you’d want an AI DevOps teammate to actually do
Would love to hear your feedback, stories, or even war-room tales.
Let’s make DevOps a bit less painful (and a lot more productive). 🚀
– Rade