Microtica AI Incident Investigator

Microtica AI Incident Investigator

Launching today

An AI Agent that tells you why your systems break

14 followers

Visit website
AI Infrastructure ToolsCloud Computing PlatformsObservability tools

Microtica’s Incident Investigator is an AI Agent that tells you why your systems break. It analyzes logs, deploys, and configs to surface the root cause — fast. No more dashboard hunting. Just context, clarity, and confidence in your incident response.

© 2025 Product Hunt