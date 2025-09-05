Launching today
Meeting.ai

Meeting.ai

an AI notetaker built for visual learners

21 followers

Visit website
Introducing visual notes that help you remember 65% more information. Meeting.ai automatically turns your conversations into hand-drawn diagrams and visual summaries. Just tap start—AI captures, transcribes, and creates memorable visual meeting minutes for you
Meeting.ai gallery image
Meeting.ai gallery image
Meeting.ai gallery image
Meeting.ai gallery image
Meeting.ai gallery image
Meeting.ai gallery image
Meeting.ai gallery image
Meeting.ai gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
ProductivityMeetingsArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Hokiman Kurniawan
Maker
📌

Hey Product Hunt! 👋

Hokiman here, co-founder and CEO of Meeting.ai. Super excited to share what we've been building!

🎁 Special launch offer: Use code "PRODUCTHUNT" in the settings page to redeem free credits!

As someone who learns better with visuals, I was frustrated that every meeting tool just gave me walls of text. Research shows we remember 65% more information when it's visual, yet all our meeting notes look the same—boring transcripts that put you to sleep.

So we built Meeting.ai to automatically turn your conversations into hand-drawn diagrams and visual summaries. It's like having an AI sketch artist in every meeting who captures not just what was said, but the relationships between ideas.

The magic happens when you see complex discussions transformed into clear, memorable visuals you can actually use and share. No more forgetting who said what or losing track of key decisions buried in text.

Want to see it in action? Check out this quick explainer

We're supporting 30+ languages and work across all platforms—from in-person meetings to Zoom calls. Perfect for visual thinkers, educators, consultants, and anyone tired of traditional note-taking.

Would love to hear your thoughts! What's your biggest pain point with meeting notes? Are you a visual learner too?

Intercom
Intercom
Startups get 90% off Intercom + 1 year of Fin AI Agent free
Promoted