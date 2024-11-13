Maxim is an end-to-end AI simulation and evaluation platform (including for the last mile of human-in-the-loop) that empowers modern AI teams to ship their AI agents with quality, reliability, and speed. Its developer stack comprises tools for the full AI lifecycle: experimentation, pre-release testing, and production monitoring & quality checks.
Maxim's enterprise-grade security and privacy compliance, including SOC2 Type II, HIPAA, and GDPR, ensures that your data is always protected.
Hello PH community, I am Akshay from Maxim, and today we’re excited to officially announce the launch of Bifrost, a blazing-fast LLM gateway built for scale.
What is it?
Bifrost is the fastest, fully open-source LLM gateway that takes <30 seconds to set up. Written in pure Go (A+ code quality report), it is a product of deep engineering focus with performance optimized at every level of the architecture. It supports 1000+ models across providers via a single API.
What are the key features?
Robust governance: Rotate and manage API keys efficiently with weighted distribution, ensuring responsible and efficient use of models across multiple teams
Plugin first architecture: No callback hell, simple addition/creation of custom plugins
MCP integration: Built-in Model Context Protocol (MCP) support for external tool integration and execution
The best part? It plugs in seamlessly with Maxim, giving end-to-end observability, governance, and evals empowering AI teams -- from start-ups to enterprises -- to ship AI products with the reliability and speed required for real-world use.
Why now?
At Maxim, our internal experiments with multiple gateways for our production use cases quickly exposed scale as a bottleneck. And we weren’t alone. Fast-moving AI teams echoed the same frustration – LLM gateway speed and scalability were key pain points. They valued flexibility and speed, but not at the cost of efficiency at scale.
That’s why we built Bifrost—a high-performance, fully self-hosted LLM gateway that delivers on all fronts. With just 11μs overhead at 5,000 RPS, it's 40x faster than LiteLLM.
We benchmarked it against leading LLM gateways - here’s the report.
How to get started?
You can get started today at getmaxim.ai/bifrost and join the discussion on Bifrost Discord. If you have any other questions, feel free to reach out to us at contact@getmaxim.ai.