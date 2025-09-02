Launching today
Logos are boring, Get a mascot that people actually remember

Mascotly helps you turn your brand into a character people actually remember. No more soulless logos - generate fun, cute, and unique mascots with AI in seconds. Perfect for startups, creators, and businesses that want to stand out.
Design ToolsBrandingArtificial Intelligence
Hemateja Aluru
Maker
Hey Product Hunt 👋, We built Mascotly because we realized most logos look the same, but mascots are what stick in people’s heads. (Think Michelin Man, Duolingo Owl, or even Mario.) With Mascotly, anyone can create a custom mascot in seconds. No designer needed, just fun vibes + instant brand personality. We’d love your feedback! What mascot would you create for your project? 🐶🐱🐸 - Mani
