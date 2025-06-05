MarketAlerts.ai
No more staring at charts all day. Let AI watch your stocks and alert you when it matters. Browse Trade Ideas that fit your strategy, and know why the stock price moved—with AI-powered StockStory Charts.
Hi Product Hunters 👋
You probably already know that having more financial data doesn’t mean having more meaningful insights. That’s why we are leveraging AI to cut through the noise, and deliver only the market updates that actually matter to you.
I’m a portfolio manager with access to Bloomberg and other financial platforms costing over $30,000... and yet I was drowning in noise. I couldn’t automate monitoring for specific insights that actually mattered to my strategy.
Now, I have AI tracking my stocks 24/7 and alerting me only on what I need to know—and when I need to know. It searches for trade ideas that match my style and is saving me time by analyzing stocks and chart price movements in real time.
Give it a try (it's free). I hope you’ll find something that adds real value to your investing process.
And if you don’t? Let me know what feature you need—and we’ll be glad to add it.
To smarter investing,
Vito Martin, CFA
Founder