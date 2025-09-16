Launching today
Your unhinged fitness accountability buddy
Luvu is a relentlessly unhinged marshmallow that uses memory-enhanced AI and computer vision to provide live personalized motivation while you work out. He's your accountability partner that listens, remembers, & adapts to your motivation style.
Hey all! 👋
I'm Alexis & together with my friend Creston, we built Luvu. Sticking to fitness goals is hard! So we built an unhinged AI Accountability Partner to help us keep a fitness habit. It's FREE! Let us know what you think :)
Product:
Luvu is a relentless marshmallow tamagotchi, who will do anything to get you to work out. Depending on your preferences, he can be supportive, unhinged, or extremely mean and profane. Some of us need a side kick, while others need a drill sergeant.
Features:
Memory-enhanced Accountability: Over time Luvu learns who you are and will use everything he knows about you in personalized callouts while you work out or in widgets, notifications, and on the home page to get you to work out. It's like you have a real fitness coach in your pocket!
Computer Vision Tracking: Luvu uses the camera to track you in real-time and give you form feedback and motivation when he notices you struggling.
Real Gamification & Delight: We poured our hearts into designing this app and making it as fun and delightful as we could. We hope you notice :).
Try it out (we're free!): App Store
Or reach out to us if you want to connect: luvufit.com
Hope you like it!
@sursock Thrilled to try this out!
@usman_gul1 Thanks Usman! Would love to hear any thoughts :)
DON'T DOWNLOAD THIS APP
if you don't want to do fun workouts for free while a marshmallow yells at you :) We hope you enjoy!
This looks great! How unhinged is Luvu tho?
@paddy_lambros Thanks Paddy! Currently we have three tones: supportive, unhinged fun, & mean (with the added option of profanity). Mean + profane will be as unhinged as the app store let's us be :P