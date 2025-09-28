Launching today
AI tech recruiter that finds the most motivated candidates
Dex is the AI Headhunter that works for you. Tell Dex your needs and ambitions, and he'll scour 10,000s of jobs daily to connect you with the best roles at the world's leading AI Labs, Hedge Funds and Startups. Dex is the last recruiter you'll ever need.
👋 Hey Product Hunt!
Finding a new job is way harder than it should be. Right now your options are:
Scroll endlessly through job boards filled with copy-paste ads.
Let recruiters flood your inbox with “quick calls” about roles you don’t want.
Get lost in an avalanche of AI Applications until you received the dreaded: "Unfortunately we decided to move forward with a candidate that more closely matched our requirements"
But choosing a job is one of the biggest decisions you’ll ever make — and most people are doing it without the data, relying on luck and “who you know.”
That’s why we built Dex. It’s an AI career agent that chats with you to understand what really matters — the problems you like solving, the tech you enjoy, and the environments you’ll thrive in. Dex helps you reflect on your preferences, then scans tens of thousands of roles (including ones you’ll never see on a job board) to surface only the few that actually fit.
We’re already supporting thousands of engineers, plus working with some of the world’s leading hedge funds, AI labs, and startups. The goal: less search, more find.
Because life’s too short not to work on things that matter, with people you like.
Would love your feedback 🙌
Agnes AI
Finally someone’s making job hunting less of a guessing game! Love that Dex actually digs into what matters to *me*—I always feel lost in endless, irrelevant job posts.... curious if you’ll add features for folks switching industries!
Dex
@cruise_chen We 100% see career switchers as an audience for Dex - it's hard to know what you want when you haven't done it before, but Dex can help with that!