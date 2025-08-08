Launching today
Lumi is an all-in-one platform to build and launch websites or lightweight apps just by chatting. Multi-language support, built-in database, auth, storage & analytics—no code, no integrations, works instantly. Even upload files for Lumi to learn.
Lumi.new is such a refreshing breakthrough—it’s not just another site builder, it feels like having a full-stack dev team available anytime you need. 🌟 No coding, no external services, no painful integrations—just pure focus on turning ideas into reality. The built-in database, sign-in, file storage, analytics, and multi-language support make it a true all-in-one platform.
Take a recipe sharing app as an example. I start with just an idea in my head—“what if people could log in, upload ingredient photos, and save their favorite recipes?” With Lumi, I simply chat my idea step by step:
I ask Lumi to set up a sign-in flow, so every foodie can create an account and save their personal cookbook.
Then I let Lumi handle the backend database, where recipes, ingredients, and user favorites are stored automatically—no servers to configure, no schemas to wrestle with.
To make it engaging, I add file upload so users can share photos of their ingredients or finished dishes, with Lumi managing storage seamlessly.
And if I want Lumi to better understand my vision, I can even upload files or notes for it to learn from—so my creative concept becomes even clearer.
In the end, I walk away not just with an idea, but with a real, working recipe app, built entirely through chatting. That’s the magic of Lumi: it makes the journey from imagination to product almost effortless. 🚀🍲
Hey Hunters! 👋
I'm Holt, product manager of Lumi. I'm incredibly excited (and a little nervous!) to share with you what we've been building.
Like many of you, our team have been blown away by the recent wave of AI-powered "vibe coding" tools. They're magical! But after the initial "wow" moment, we consistently hit a wall. While they were fantastic at creating beautiful webpages, they often left non-technical users stranded when it came to the real stuff: backend logic, user accounts, and databases. An idea is more than just a pretty landing page.
That's why we built Lumi.
Here's what makes Lumi different:
🧠 Robust Conversational AI: We've used top-tier models and sophisticated context engineering. This means you can have a long, complex conversation with Lumi to build out your features, and it won't lose track or mess things up. It just gets it.
🛠️ Backend-in-a-Box: This is the game-changer. Lumi comes with pre-built, production-ready tools that you can activate through conversation. Instantly add:
🔐 User Authentication & Profiles
🗃️ Database Management
📤 File Uploads & Storage
📨 Email Services
📊 Analytics
🚀 From Idea to MVP, Faster Than Ever: Lumi is built for launching. We help you create real, functional products, not just clickable demos.
What's Next?
This is just Day 1 for us. Our roadmap will be driven by YOU. We're committed to continuously adding more integrations and tools based on your feedback to unlock even more powerful use cases.
We're here all day to answer your questions, listen to your feedback (the good, the bad, and the brilliant!), and hear your ideas. Please, give Lumi a try, build something amazing, and let us know what you think!
A huge thank you to this incredible community for your support. We genuinely can't wait to see what you create.
Cheers,
Holt