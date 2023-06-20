Luma AI
3D render products, landscapes and scenes wherever you are4.8•4 reviews•6 shoutouts•
354 followers
Use your phone to create 3D renders of objects for video. Epic results. Capture in lifelike 3D. Unmatched photorealism, reflections, and details. The future of VFX is now, for everyone!
Hey Hunters! 👋
We’re thrilled to introduce Modify Video by Luma Labs — a game-changer in generative video editing!
Now you can:
✅ Change the look and style of people or objects
✅ Replace entire environments
✅ Edit performances without reshoots
✅ All while keeping natural motion, lighting, and camera angles
Just select, describe, and modify — it’s that easy. No green screens, no complex tools. Powered by Dream Machine, built for creators, filmmakers, and storytellers.
Try it out and let us know what wild transformations you come up with!