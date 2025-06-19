Liquid Glassifier
Build your custom Apple Liquid Glass button and use it on your own webpage
BotsLikeYou
Hey Product Hunt! I’m Danilo, indie dev and UI obsessive. After seeing "glassmorphism" everywhere (and kinda cringing), I built Liquid Glassifier — a web component that brings real liquid glass vibes to your site, not just blurry rectangles.
Why? Because I wanted buttons that actually feel alive, with depth, motion, and that next-gen Apple-inspired look.
If you want to know more about Liquid Glass and see why I built this and the behind-the-scenes, check out my YouTube video (https://youtu.be/TMC0lGQXSY4) (ITA w/ ENG Subs) where I break down the process and the vision.
Just drop it in, tweak it how you want, and you’ll get that liquid glass look in your UI. Works across browsers, handles light and dark modes, and yep, it’s free.
Let’s make the web less boring, one button at a time. 🚀