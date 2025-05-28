Leather Mobile App
Launching today
The full power of Leather, now on iOS and Android
The Leather mobile app is now live on iOS & Android. Grow your Bitcoin, manage your assets, and access Stacking & sBTC DeFi strategies - all from your pocket.
Leather Mobile App
👋 Just dropped: Leather for iOS & Android — a mobile wallet designed specifically for Bitcoin DeFi.
If you've been using Leather on the web, the mobile app brings that same non-custodial power into your pocket — complete with support for BTC, STX, sBTC, and other Stacks-based assets.
A few highlights:
📲 Unified wallet + asset management (balances in fiat + native units)
🔐 Biometric security, Secret Key recovery, and multiple wallet support
⚡️ Customizable Bitcoin transactions (Segwit, Taproot, full fee control)
🧠 Built-in app browser to connect with Bitcoin-native DeFi protocols like Arkadiko, Granite, Velar & more
📈 Track DeFi positions, stacking rewards, and smart contract activity — all on the go
It’s smooth, clean, and designed with power users in mind.
If you're exploring Bitcoin-native finance, this app is a huge step forward.
Happy to answer any questions here! 👇