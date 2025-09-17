Launching today
Extract emails from your competitors’ Instagram followers

Find emails and phone numbers from your competitors’ Instagram followers or any audience that matches your ideal customer profile. Send personalized (non-intrusive) outreach emails at scale, turn prospects into customers, and save big on ads.
🚀 Hi Everyone, Today we’re launching Leadigger — the fastest way to extract public emails & phone numbers from Instagram followers and turn them into customers. With Leadigger, you can extract leads from followers, following, comments, locations, or hashtags that match your target audience. But it’s not just a simple scraper: Leadigger also lets you organize this data into clean databases and launch personalized outreach campaigns — all in one place. And to make prospecting even easier, we added the Discover Tool: just describe your business and target customer, and it will suggest relevant Instagram accounts for you to extract leads from. We built this tool from scratch to help entrepreneurs, marketers, and agencies save time, cut ad costs, and connect with their ideal customers in a non-intrusive way. Marketing agencies can even use it for their clients, and online businesses just starting out can leverage it to find their first customers and validate their products or services. You can also connect your favorite email providers like Mailgun, Sendgrid, Amazon SES, or your own SMTP to send campaigns directly from the platform. To stay compliant with GDPR, every email comes from publicly available Instagram data, and our platform provides ready-to-use outreach templates that look just like if you had written each email manually — making every message personalized and respectful. Would love to hear your thoughts, feedback, and feature ideas to make Leadigger even better 🙌
