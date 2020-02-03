• 8 reviews

Ok, I can't honestly rate the app itself or how it performs because I haven't been lucky enough to get into the beta even after nearly harassing the Dev on Twitter as well as the Official Lazy Twitter. I know, I know... I'm such a jerk. I couldn't help myself, I needed this tool that badly. That should be a testament to the absolutely unmatched talent in the design, marketing, and entire team really to be able to have me hook line and sinker the very first time I saw Lazy and I haven't even had the privilege of testing out this magnificent piece of software. I just lurk in the shadows, peeping out from out under my rock every so often only to check "did I get my Lazy invite yet...?" then I crawl back under my rock and bide my time.