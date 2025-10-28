Launching today
LaunchForge

LaunchForge

AI launches your product: page, posts, PH draft all in one

7 followers

Visit website
LaunchForge empowers indie makers and solopreneurs to ship products faster. Our AI instantly generates a compelling landing page, a full social media launch kit, and even a Product Hunt draft. Stop wasting time on launch prep; focus on building.
LaunchForge gallery image
LaunchForge gallery image
LaunchForge gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
MarketingDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Turbo Cyborg
Maker
📌
As indie makers, we've all felt the friction of launching. Building is fun, but launch prep – landing pages, social posts, PH drafts – drains energy. That's why we built LaunchForge! It's our passion project to empower you to ship faster. Our AI handles the tedious parts, so you can focus on your product. We'd love your honest feedback and ideas. What do you think?
Rumi.io
Rumi.io
Earn while streaming shows & movies. Contribute compute.
Promoted