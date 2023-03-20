Latenode
Latenode is praised for its intuitive interface and cost-effectiveness, making it a strong competitor to platforms like Zapier and Make. Users appreciate its ability to handle complex automations with ease, thanks to features like JavaScript integration and AI assistance. The platform is particularly valued for its affordability and flexibility, allowing both developers and non-developers to streamline workflows efficiently. WunderWaffen users find it lovely to use and promote. Overall, Latenode is a valuable tool for enhancing productivity and optimizing business processes.
👋 Hey builders and hackers! Big thanks to @mituhin for hunting us!
I’ve started a few companies, and one thing’s always true: if you want to grow, you need integrations. Fast shipping wins.
Building those integrations from scratch is the worst decision that you can make as a founder. It takes months and eats up your budget. That’s why we started offering Latenode for embedding.
With 600+ plug-and-play integrations and 400+ AI models, you can launch automation inside your product in just one day. Fully embedded. No “we’ll do it later” excuses 😅
Here’s what you get:
⚡ Go live in days
💰 Save $100K+ on dev
📈 Increase MRR and keep users with native automations
We’re super excited to share this and would love your feedback.
Let me know what integrations, AI use cases, or SDK features you want to see. I’ll be here all day answering questions!
– Oleg
Thaat's a novel idea. I love it!! So it's like a bridge between no-codes (like Bubble.io) and coding yourself (or vibe coding), right? How would it work for someone used to no-codes that wants to start using Cursor and support the process with your app?