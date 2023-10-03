Laravel
Laravel is a web application framework with expressive, elegant syntax. We’ve already laid the foundation — freeing you to create without sweating the small things.
Video Tap
👋 Hey friends!
I’m thrilled to introduce Laravel Nightwatch to the Product Hunt community! As someone who’s spent over a decade building with Laravel, I can honestly say I've never had visibility into my Laravel apps like I have with Nightwatch.
Getting started for free
I'm so excited that you can get started for free and that you can install Nightwatch in your apps in a couple commands:
Why Laravel Nightwatch?
🕵️ Instant Monitoring: Start monitoring your Laravel app in under a minute. Works no matter where you host it.
📊 Whole app Dashboard: View all of your HTTP requests, database queries, jobs, cache, notifications, and more connected together
🔔 Smart Alerts: Get alerted for when certain metrics exceed your acceptable thresholds
🕰️ Precision Timelines: Track every event in your app with precision timelines
🔍 Powerful Log Search: Instantly search and filter logs to find exactly what you need, when you need it.
🚦 Performance & Exception Tracking: Detect and dive into exceptions and where they were caused
🤝 Team Collaboration: Assign tasks, comment, and set priorities so your team can resolve issues quickly
I can’t wait for you to try Laravel Nightwatch. Get started with our free tier and let me know what you find and improve on your apps!