Krisp for iOS
Have noise-free meetings and phone calls anywhere
Arto Minasyan
Hi there fellow Product Hunters, I’m Arto, the Co-Founder of Krisp. Not long ago we launched our first-ever Krisp noise cancelling app for Mac and Windows with world-class AI-powered noise cancellation tech. Now it’s time for us to introduce you the brand new Krisp for iOS which has even more exciting features. This app will give you an entirely new feel of what a meeting and mobile dialer is. Connect to your Zoom, Webex or any other meetings with one click and mute noise coming from your side of the call in real time. That’s not even the half of it - the app syncs with your calendar and keeps all your meetings in one place. You can also use Krisp for iOS from anywhere in the world and make outgoing calls to your contacts or any other phone numbers. Krisp for iOS is a game changer for mobile communication. With its AI-powered noise cancellation, you can talk from anywhere and hold the phone far from your mouth, or with shiny AirPods, and be sure that the person on other side won’t hear any noises. We have spent a long time building Krisp for iOS and we hope that you will love it as much as we do. We’ll be waiting for your feedback!
Krisp has been one of the core products we've been using for product demos. Mobile app works like a charm as well! Well done @artavazd_minasyan, @davit_baghdasaryan and the rest of Krisp team!
@mert_aktas Thank you.
Hey guys, thanks! Finally I can use it on iPhone :)
@giorgi_gulabyan Thx.
@tonydehnke it comes completely free for now. We will add unlimited minutes in coming versions.
@tonydehnke We ❤️active feedback loop. We just made a decision to increase limit to 240 minutes/week. Although it has cost implication on us.
Great news!!!
@karkhachikyan Thx.