Krisp for iOS

Have noise-free meetings and phone calls anywhere

Krisp is a revolutionary noise-free meeting and mobile dialer for business calls. It connects to your conference meetings and mutes the background noise leaving only clean human voice. The noise removal is done in real time thanks to AI-powered NC technology.
Krisp's smart noise-cancelling gets official release and pricingBackground noise on calls could be a thing of the past if Krisp has anything to do with it. The app, now available on Windows and Macs after a long beta, uses machine learning to silence the bustle of a home, shared office, or coffee shop so your voice and the voices of others comes through clearly.
Why Krisp for iOS is a Revolutionary App? | KrispI would like to reveal something. The built-in noise cancellation on all our phones is pretty shitty. That's not because Apples and Samsungs of the world are not investing energy to make them better. It's simply because they don't have the technology to make it better.
Krisp for iOS Meeting and Mobile Dialer is Here! | KrispWe're officially rocket launching into 2020 with our brand new Krisp for iOS Meeting and Mobile Dialer, and it's not just that. Buckle in, we've got quite the news! Remember, we're talking about Krisp, so of course, it's all about the world-class mobile noise cancellation.
Discussion
Arto Minasyan
Hi there fellow Product Hunters, I’m Arto, the Co-Founder of Krisp. Not long ago we launched our first-ever Krisp noise cancelling app for Mac and Windows with world-class AI-powered noise cancellation tech. Now it’s time for us to introduce you the brand new Krisp for iOS which has even more exciting features. This app will give you an entirely new feel of what a meeting and mobile dialer is. Connect to your Zoom, Webex or any other meetings with one click and mute noise coming from your side of the call in real time. That’s not even the half of it - the app syncs with your calendar and keeps all your meetings in one place. You can also use Krisp for iOS from anywhere in the world and make outgoing calls to your contacts or any other phone numbers. Krisp for iOS is a game changer for mobile communication. With its AI-powered noise cancellation, you can talk from anywhere and hold the phone far from your mouth, or with shiny AirPods, and be sure that the person on other side won’t hear any noises. We have spent a long time building Krisp for iOS and we hope that you will love it as much as we do. We’ll be waiting for your feedback!
Mert Aktas
Krisp has been one of the core products we've been using for product demos. Mobile app works like a charm as well! Well done @artavazd_minasyan, @davit_baghdasaryan and the rest of Krisp team!
Giorgi Gulabyan
Hey guys, thanks! Finally I can use it on iPhone :)
Tony Dehnke
60 minute limit is weird. And it will just drop the call?? ?makers
Arto Minasyan
@tonydehnke it comes completely free for now. We will add unlimited minutes in coming versions.
Arto Minasyan
@tonydehnke We ❤️active feedback loop. We just made a decision to increase limit to 240 minutes/week. Although it has cost implication on us.
