Hi! I'm Anna and with @omar_hyatt1 I'd like to introduce you to Knock Knock, the best way to restore a sense of humanity to online commerce!
Knock Knock gives your website basically a doorbell — so that when high value customers arrive, you can greet them face to face and offer them the level of service they expect.
Here's what's included in all our plans:
🎥 Instant Video Calls - Connect face-to-face with high-intent visitors the moment they show interest
🤖 Knock Knock AI agent - 24/7 intelligent assistant that qualifies leads, answers questions, and guides customers through checkout
📊 Live Visitor Tracking - Real-time insights into visitor behavior and intent signals
💬 Lead Enrichment - know more about your customers automatically so you can tailor your greeting to them as an individual
🗣️ Multi-channel out of the box - Video, voice, and chat all in one seamless platform
After working with hundreds of businesses at a digital marketing agency, I noticed a painful pattern: companies were spending thousands on driving traffic to their websites, only to watch 98% of visitors leave without any meaningful interaction.
I realized that the best sales conversations happen when you combine the efficiency of AI with the trust-building power of human connection.
Our results speak for themselves: our beta customers (like L.I.C. Canadian) have seen incredible results, averaging 40-50% increased conversions without spending more on ads.
Today's launch is about introducing the Product Hunt community to Knock Knock — and we'd love to help you meet and connect with your customers directly.
Give us a knock: https://knockknockapp.ai/
Tough Tongue AI
I love the name and the idea of restoring human connection online! Great launch.
@aj_123 Yes! 😊 It’s simple and appealing, that’s what we were going for!
We truly believe in maintaining real connection online, and that’s exactly what Knock Knock is all about.
Thanks so much for the kind words!
