Karsa
Launching today
Get a virtual US bank account + save/spend dollars globally
Karsa lets you open a digital dollar account from anywhere. Get a virtual US bank account, save in stablecoins, send/receive from 50+ countries, and soon, spend globally with a Visa card.
Hey Product Hunt! We're incredibly excited to officially launch Karsa — the global dollar account for emerging markets.
🌍 The Problem
~1B people live in countries with high inflation, capital controls, or unstable banking systems. Getting paid globally, saving in dollars, or sending money abroad is still slow, expensive, and full of friction (or not possible at all!).
💸 What Karsa Does
Karsa is a mobile dollar account that makes it easy to:
- Protect your savings from currency instability with stablecoins
- Get a virtual US bank account
- Send and receive money globally — including directly to/from bank accounts
- And soon, spend those dollars with a Visa card, anywhere
⚙️ How It Works
You deposit local currency → we connect you to trusted stablecoin merchants → your dollars are held in-app → you can save, send, or off-ramp them simply. It’s peer-to-peer under the hood, but feels just like a modern neobank.
🔜 What’s Next
- Our Visa debit card
- Direct bank account deposits in-app
- EU bank integrations
- US Treasury yield on your deposits
- New payout and remittance routes
We’d love your thoughts, feedback, and ideas — and if you know anyone who struggles with accessing dollars or cross-border payments, send them our way!
📝 Note
We’re live globally, but focusing particularly in Pakistan, India, Nigeria, and Kenya — so upon launch, there likely won't be immediate on-ramping liquidity in most other regions. But feel free to sell stablecoins as merchant yourself! Or you can use the virtual account feature, which isn't reliant on local liquidity.