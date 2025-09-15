Launching today
The open source alternative to Trello for teams and makers
Kan.bn brings back Trello’s simplicity in open source. Self-host, or hosted by us. Make organising work effortless.
Kan.bn
A few months ago I soft-launched Kan on Hacker News and Reddit and was blown away by the response. Thousands of people, like me, were fed up with Trello and looking for a modern open-source alternative.
When it launched in 2011, Trello’s carefully designed simplicity felt almost magical. But over time (and acquisitions) it lost its way and grew into something closer to “Jira Lite”. Kan is our attempt to recapture that original magic, in open source.
Since the soft launch we’ve been hard at work shipping new features, fixing bugs, and carefully listening to feedback. I’m very excited to finally be launching on Product Hunt!
Kan is completely free for individual use with no limits - unlimited boards, lists, and cards. For team collaboration, you can upgrade to a team plan for $7.50/month per seat (with promo PH25). Or for a limited time, get unlimited seats (yes, really unlimited) with a Pro workspace for just $29/month, and you’ll get a unique custom URL (like https://kan.bn/kan).
We’d love for you to try it out and share your feedback!
🚀 Roadmap → https://kan.bn/kan/roadmap
📰 Fast Company → https://www.fastcompany.com/9137...
💬 Hacker News → https://news.ycombinator.com/ite...
👥 Reddit → https://www.reddit.com/r/selfhos...