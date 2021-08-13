• 6 reviews

Have been using Jam with our small but mighty team for a little while now and I never thought I would say this... But Jam makes QA fun! The UI is intuitive, integrates with Slack/Jira/Github/Linear, and has been an incredible time saver. Not only is the product great but so is the Jam team. The onboarding experience was one of the easiest I've had learning a new tool. If you're about efficiency when it comes to feedback/QA this is the tool for you! Can't wait to see what else is in store! 🍓+💻=😊