Intryc
AI scores tickets to your SOPs with 90% precision
AI scores tickets to your SOPs with 90% precision
Intryc scores and gives feedback on real support conversations. Now with AI simulations, agents can role play real past tickets and get scored instantly, cutting onboarding time by 50 percent and saving CX leads 12 to 15 hours of manual training each week.
Intryc
Hi Product Hunt community! I'm Alex, one of the founders here at Intryc and I'm excited to bring you our newest and best product yet - realistic AI simulations for CX agent training 🚀
But first... who are we and what's the problem we're solving?
The Team 🥷
For those who don’t know us yet, our team spent 8+ years in the CX space. We’ve solved support tickets, managed accounts, built cross-country/continent teams and created entire playbooks and processes of how world-class CX teams should interact and support customers across the globe in our previous employers at Revolut, Confluent, Navan, Meta, Amazon.
❌ The Problem
Creating a culture of operational excellence, overachieving, and top performance is one of the toughest challenges every company and leadership team face.
Especially in CX, every customer interaction can make or break that customer trust and turn into a nightmare or opportunity. There’s two sides to this problem. Lack of visibility and time to action.
We solved the first half during our S24 batch when we released our AI QA tool for CX teams that allows companies to monitor up to 100% and the most important samples of their customer interactions. Moving onto the second half, CX and Learning & Development managers spend 15+ hours per week building performance improvement material, aligning resources, and ensuring agents, CSMs, and adjacent CS Ops teams are well trained and prepared.
Through role plays, shadowing, piecing together training material, reiterating, and updating the relevant resources - all critical activities yet still remain highly manual, unscalable, and more often than not outdated and simplistic. 2 out of 3 customers churn after a single negative support interaction. Training and coaching is more often than not limited, reactive, time-consuming, and inconsistent.
❤️🔥 A complete solution with Intryc ❤️🔥
👉 Realistic Simulations: Agents practise on challenging, real-life scenarios (based on past tickets) in a safe environment. Low stakes, high gains!
👉 Automated Scoring: Every interaction is measured against your org’s policies & playbooks, with unlimited tries and clear graduation paths. No more guesswork, team members get instant and clear feedback.
👉 Targeted Coaching: Managers instantly see who needs help and where, cutting wasted training time. Enough with one-size fits all, different people need help in different areas.
👉Always Improving: Both new joiners and seasoned agents keep up-to-date with new products or processes effortlessly.
👉 Continuous monitoring and process improvement: All data points are collected in personalised dashboards and reports that create a virtuous cycle of improvement across the team while completely eliminating up to 80% of manual preparation work and continuous manual data gathering and reporting across the organisation. Systems over wishful thinking.
🚀 The Results So Far
The first results on our early adopters show onboarding and training time reduced by up to 50%. Managers reclaim 12–15 hours per week.
Agents have a lot more visibility on their performance progress, don’t have to guess any more and continuously improve like having a personal coach in their pocket.
We’re excited for as many of you as possible to give this a try and share your feedback!
Can you also generate/polish your answer with AI?
Intryc
Great question @busmark_w_nika! Right now, agents or learners can’t generate or polish their responses with AI during the simulation. We’ve focused on helping them handle real-life scenarios and train on company knowledge bases and customer interactions first.
That said, we’re actively working on adding features like macros, internal notes, and status updates (and more!) to make the experience even closer to what support agents deal with day to day.
Curious, do you think having AI-assisted polishing built in would make the simulation feel closer to how your team actually works day to day?