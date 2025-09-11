Launching today
Meet Macro Terminal
Claude Code for data analysis
9 followers
Claude Code for data analysis
9 followers
A command line tool that gives you direct natural language access to your databases, csv files, and excel files. You can use it to explore data, write and run queries, and export csv and markdown files to share with others - all directly from your terminal.
Free Options
Launch tags:Analytics•Artificial Intelligence•Business Intelligence
Launch Team
AgentSea — Private chat with latest AI models. Starts at $1/mo
Private chat with latest AI models. Starts at $1/mo
Promoted
Meet Macro Terminal
I've dedicated nearly two decades of my life to delivering incredible experiences to data analysts and their teams. As the founder and CTO of Mode I was privileged to lead the team that pioneered the first cloud SQL IDE by analysts for analysts. Today I'm excited to share that I've founded a new company, and that after one year with an amazing team we're ready to show you a new data analysis experience that we call Macro Terminal.
The world of analytics has become overwhelmingly complex and noisy. There's a lot of tools, technologies, and user interfaces to try and figure out. To be honest, we don't think it's fun or productive.
Macro Terminal strips all of that away and gets down to the core of what data analysis is about, which is knowing your data and using it to understand your business. It's a simple command line tool that gives you direct natural language access to your databases, csv files, and excel files. You can use it to explore data, write and run queries, and export csv and markdown files to share with others - all directly from your terminal.
Most important of all, it's an absolute blast to use, and the experience is so simple and powerful that you'll want to live in it all day every day.