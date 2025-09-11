Launched this week
Meet Macro Terminal
Claude Code for data analysis
67 followers
Claude Code for data analysis
67 followers
A command line tool that gives you direct natural language access to your databases, csv files, and excel files. You can use it to explore data, write and run queries, and export csv and markdown files to share with others - all directly from your terminal.
Free Options
Launch tags:Analytics•Artificial Intelligence•Business Intelligence
Launch Team
AgentSea — Private chat with latest AI models. Starts at $1/mo
Private chat with latest AI models. Starts at $1/mo
Promoted
Meet Macro Terminal
I've dedicated nearly two decades of my life to delivering incredible experiences to data analysts and their teams. As the founder and CTO of Mode I was privileged to lead the team that pioneered the first cloud SQL IDE by analysts for analysts. Today I'm excited to share that I've founded a new company, and that after one year with an amazing team we're ready to show you a new data analysis experience that we call Macro Terminal.
The world of analytics has become overwhelmingly complex and noisy. There's a lot of tools, technologies, and user interfaces to try and figure out. To be honest, we don't think it's fun or productive.
Macro Terminal strips all of that away and gets down to the core of what data analysis is about, which is knowing your data and using it to understand your business. It's a simple command line tool that gives you direct natural language access to your databases, csv files, and excel files. You can use it to explore data, write and run queries, and export csv and markdown files to share with others - all directly from your terminal.
Most important of all, it's an absolute blast to use, and the experience is so simple and powerful that you'll want to live in it all day every day.
@besquared200
Hi Josh,
I came across your announcement about Macro Terminal and was really inspired by your journey from Mode to pioneering this new experience for data analysts. Your vision of stripping away the noise and bringing analytics back to its core purpose — knowing and using data effectively — resonates with me deeply.
As a remote Virtual and Administrative Assistant, I specialize in supporting fast-moving tech startups with:
Email, calendar, and scheduling management across time zones.
Customer support and onboarding assistance.
Research, documentation, and CRM updates.
Operations support to free up founders and technical teams to focus on product growth.
With your team’s focus on building and scaling Macro Terminal, I’d love the opportunity to contribute by handling the day-to-day administrative and operational tasks that can otherwise take valuable time away from innovation.
I’d be happy to share how I can tailor my support to Macro Terminal’s needs.
Looking forward to the possibility of contributing to your mission.
Best regards,
Prince Adjei Frimpong
Remote Virtual Assistant
princeadjeifrimpong@gmail.com
I believe this will greatly empower data analysts and product operations! Type what I want in plain English, then run queries, CSV or Markdown exports, no more worrying about having to think of SQL or Python code to process the data. It's fast, intuitive, and I feel like I have more control over my analysis.
Stash
Oh, that's something else. Definitely gonna make me feel like a real hacker :d Congrats with the launch! Got my upvote, you can check about our product too, we are launching today as well.