Launching today
InterShipFlow

InterShipFlow

Shipmondo orders & shipment tracking directly in Intercom

12 followers

Visit website
Instantly view Shipmondo orders, shipments, and tracking info inside Intercom. No tab switching or manual lookups — just faster replies and happier customers. Perfect for e-commerce support teams using Intercom and Shipmondo.
InterShipFlow gallery image
InterShipFlow gallery image
InterShipFlow gallery image
InterShipFlow gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
EmailCustomer CommunicationE-Commerce
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Magnus Ladefoged
Maker
📌
Hey Product Hunt 👋 I built InterShipFlow because I got tired of how slow it was to handle questions like “Where’s my order?” in my Intercom support workflow. Every time you had to jump into Shipmondo, find the order, copy a tracking link, and go back again. Shipmondo is the leading shipping platform for e-commerce in Scandinavia — but until now, there was no integration for Intercom. So I built one. InterShipFlow brings Shipmondo order and shipment info directly into Intercom conversations. No tab switching, no context loss — just faster replies and happier customers. It’s already live in the Intercom App Store with a 14-day free trial. Would love to hear your thoughts — especially if you work in e-commerce support. 🙌
MCP by Alloy Automation
MCP by Alloy Automation
Chat with 400+ business systems in one place
Promoted