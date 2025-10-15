Launching today
InterShipFlow
Shipmondo orders & shipment tracking directly in Intercom
12 followers
Shipmondo orders & shipment tracking directly in Intercom
12 followers
Instantly view Shipmondo orders, shipments, and tracking info inside Intercom. No tab switching or manual lookups — just faster replies and happier customers. Perfect for e-commerce support teams using Intercom and Shipmondo.
Free Options
Launch tags:Email•Customer Communication•E-Commerce
Launch Team / Built With
MCP by Alloy Automation — Chat with 400+ business systems in one place
Chat with 400+ business systems in one place
Promoted
InterShipFlow