13 followers
Get 100+ emails daily? Gmail labels show EVERYTHING - current emails mixed with archived stuff. Impossible to batch process. Inbox Zero Tabs adds custom tabs showing only unarchived emails for efficient batching.
What do you think? …
Inbox Zero
Hey Hunters 👋Every day I'd get 100+ emails: 20+ newsletters. 95 to archive. Only 5 that actually need replies!
But Gmail labels show EVERYTHING - current emails mixed with archived stuff from months ago.
Impossible to batch process efficiently.I even built an AI called Inbox Zero to auto label my emails, but Gmail's interface was still the bottleneck.Enter Inbox Zero Tabs:📁 Tabs showing only unarchived (or unread) emails✏️ Custom tabs to fit your workflow⚡ Perfect for batch processing🔒 100% private (no data leaves your browser)🤖 Works standalone, or with Inbox Zero AI to auto labelWould love to know your thoughts!
Inbox Zero
Hey Hunters 👋
Every day I'd get 100+ emails: 20+ newsletters. 95 to archive. Only 5 that actually need replies!
But Gmail labels show EVERYTHING - current emails mixed with archived stuff from months ago.
Impossible to batch process efficiently.
I even built an AI called Inbox Zero to auto label my emails, but Gmail's interface was still the bottleneck.
Enter Inbox Zero Tabs:
📁 Tabs showing only unarchived (or unread) emails
✏️ Custom tabs to fit your workflow
⚡ Perfect for batch processing
🔒 100% private (no data leaves your browser)
🤖 Works standalone, or with Inbox Zero AI to auto label
Would love to know your thoughts!