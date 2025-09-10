Launching today
In Your Face for iOS

In Your Face for iOS

The meeting reminder you can’t ignore

Never miss another meeting, ever again – even if you're a hyper-focussed deep-work person: Full screen reminder that gets you to join that meeting right on time. Fully customizable, purposefully annoying to make sure you never be late again.
Martin Höller
Hey Product Hunt 👋 I’m Martin, creator of In Your Face (and another focus app for ADHD people). This app started with a joke 6 years ago: A colleague of mine kept being too late in every second meeting. "You'd need a reminder in your face to be there on time." – which is how the original In Your Face for Mac started. And today it's finally coming to iOS for in your face-ish reminders on mobile as well. What it does 🚨 Full-screen reminders that you can’t ignore 🎥 Join video calls with a single tap ⚡ Customizable alerts—choose which calendars and events matter most Who it’s for Anyone who gets lost in deep work, deals with ADHD or time-blindness, or simply wants peace of mind knowing they’ll never miss a meeting again. What’s next We’re thrilled to launch In Your Face for iOS. Your feedback will help shape what comes next, so please share your thoughts and ideas. What's the funniest excuse you heard when they were late to a meeting? I’ll be here all day. Excited to hear what you think! 🚀
Teresa Brancaccio
It's finally here! Let me go share it :D

Vicky Wang

Great idea! Super useful for working from home when there’s no one around to remind you.😅

Martin Höller
Maker

@vickywang_ Exactly, it's like a buddy that taps on your shoulder to remind you about your appointment 😅