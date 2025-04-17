Hyprnote is a privacy-first AI notepad built for meetings. Not only can you jot down quick notes, but it transcribes and summarizes everything locally—nothing ever leaves your device. Whether you’re in a client call, team sync, or sensitive briefing, Hyprnote captures it all without relying on the cloud. Ideal for professionals and teams in secure or air-gapped environments.
Hey Product Hunt 👋
I’m John, co-founder of Hyprnote.
We built Hyprnote after hearing the same thing over and over: “We can’t use Otter or Granola - IT won’t allow it.” Teams in law, finance, and healthcare were stuck taking manual notes because existing AI tools streamed everything to the cloud.
So we built a notepad that works offline. Hyprnote transcribes and summarizes your meetings locally, using on-device models. It listens to both mic and speaker, no bots needed, and generates clean summaries based on your notes.
Unlike other tools, nothing leaves your computer. It’s open-source, privacy-first, and made for environments where compliance matters.
We’re offering a 70% discount for the first month of our Pro plan for Product Hunt users.
Would love your feedback. You can download it at hyprnote.com or check out our GitHub.
Thanks for taking a look.
- John
Which AI Model does this use?
Can I use this in windows through WSL2?
@admiralrohan Currently Mac only. We will support Windows in upcoming weeks.
We have llama, qwen, Gemma etc including Ollama(through custom endpoint)
For STT, Whisper models + Nvidia Parakeet