Hugging Face
The AI community building the future.4.6•25 reviews•50 shoutouts•
1.7K followers
We’re on a journey to advance and democratize artificial intelligence through open source and open science.
1.7K followers
We’re on a journey to advance and democratize artificial intelligence through open source and open science.
Launched on May 16th, 2025
Launched on April 11th, 2025
Launched on March 28th, 2025
Many accessible database and machine learning models
Its ability to process video, images, and text makes it a versatile choice for AI-driven applications.