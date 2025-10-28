Launching today
The weekly AI project chart judged by AI

The weekly chart for AI-powered projects — judged by Flambo. Discover standout apps built with Cursor, Bolt, v0, Replit, Lovable, Claude Code and more... Flambo scores every submission based on innovation and utility New rankings every Monday.
Hey Product Hunt. I’m Tim, the builder behind Hot100.ai. I’ve been back building again these past months, and this project has been a genuine labor of love and learning. Like many of you, I’ve been immersed in the wave of AI-building through tools like Cursor, v0, Bolt, Replit, Lovable and Claude Code. There is a new working style forming. A new vibe around making things. Hot100 came from wanting to surface and celebrate that. To see what is actually being made right now, and to learn from it. When I launched Plane here 9 years ago, Product Hunt was one of the few meaningful places to share a product. Today there are countless directories. Many follow the same model: vote counts, SEO loops, domain rating games. It has become harder to know where to find what is genuinely good. Popularity does not equal quality. Nothing felt like the definitive chart for AI-built projects. So I built Hot100 to explore what a merit-based ranking could look like. Hot100 uses AI to score AI projects. I built an AI Judge, named Flambo, that evaluates submissions based on innovation, usefulness, and execution. Human votes still matter, but Flambo’s score is the anchor. The idea is simple: good work should be able to surface, even without an audience. Over 400 projects have already come through the beta this summer, and it has been interesting to see which tools and workflows are emerging as the new default stack. We are starting to publish some of that telemetry: which IDEs are rising, which models are becoming common, and which frameworks are quietly winning. If you enjoy that kind of signal, there is a weekly email. I spent close to 9 years at Zendesk working on design at scale. This project has been different. Just me in Replit, hands on with every design detail. If you are building, I'd love to see what you are working on. Submit a project, see where it lands, maybe hit the chart next Monday. And if you are just curious, explore the current Hot100. There is a lot of great work happening. I will be here all day for questions and conversation. Thanks for being here. – Tim
Mathias Michel

Great idea. How do you control if a project was built with one of the AI builders?

